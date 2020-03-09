The first week of Daylight Saving Time will begin with a foreshadowing of spring in Fredericksburg.
Are you ready for a taste of spring weather today (Monday)? The graphic is a forecast map of temperature anomaly, illustrating the departure from normal. The Fredericksburg area is situated in the +10-12 degree (Celsius) range, which translates into 18-21 degrees Fahrenheit above average. Given that today’s average high is 55 degrees (F) the forecast high of 75 this afternoon fits right into that anomaly range.
Abundant sunshine and light southwesterly breezes will contribute to that spring-like feeling today. However by the time Sol (the sun) disappears below the horizon this evening clouds will begin to make an appearance ahead of the next weather system. Overnight a low pressure system will cross the Great Lakes region, dragging a cold front along with it. That combination looks to bring showers into Fredericksburg and vicinity near or just after sunrise Tuesday.
Tuesday’s temperatures will remain well above average with area thermometers again touching the 70 degree mark for the daily high. The combination of mostly cloudy skies, rain showers, and southwest winds gusting over 25 mph will make tomorrow a bit less pleasant than today’s idyllic conditions. Most Fredericksburg area rain gauges will collect less than a tenth of an inch of liquid Tuesday. However one or two thunderstorms may rumble through during the late afternoon hours which could boost localized rain totals in a couple of spots.
There isn’t any really cold air behind that approaching cold front so the latter half of the week will remain warmer than average, albeit with daily highs in the 60s (vs. the early week’s 70s). Spring is definitely in the air!
