The heat is on this week in Fredericksburg.
The work week begins with a warm front edging north and east toward Fredericksburg this Monday morning. Comfortable temperatures and – especially – pleasant humidity levels of this past weekend are about to become memories. Dew points have already risen back into the stickier 60s and this afternoon’s high temperature will touch the 90 degree mark at many local sites.
That warm front will trigger scattered afternoon showers and storms with a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – of severe weather possible across the Fredericksburg region today. Better chances for severe stuff will remain west of the Blue Ridge where a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) is posted. Then overnight, a “cold” front will cross the Appalachians, winding up near the Chesapeake Bay by dawn Tuesday after triggering some nocturnal showers and storms as it passes through the ‘Burg.
Westerly winds behind that “cold” front will bring one day of less humid air into Fredericksburg Tuesday, but that wind direction is typically associated with a downsloping effect which boosts air temperatures. Tomorrow, local thermometers will rise into the low 90s behind the boundary. In fact, daily highs the rest of this week will reach into the 90s as dew points (and thus humidity levels) creep back into the very uncomfortable range.
With this extended stretch of hot and sticky weather in store for the Fredericksburg vicinity, the graphic provides some heat safety tips. Hydration is vital (drink water even when not thirsty) as is taking frequent breaks from the heat. Keep an eye on each other and also be mindful of pets outdoors. It’s now officially summer so don’t be surprised that it gets hot here. It happens every year!