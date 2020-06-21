The first full week of summer will feel just like that...summer!
With the solstice occurring yesterday afternoon astronomical summer has taken over in the Northern Hemisphere. Today – Sunday – the Fredericksburg area will begin to feel that seasonal change which will blossom into full summer swelter this week. After this morning’s widespread fogginess temperatures look to reach the upper 80s (F) this afternoon with correspondingly high dew points leading to that mid-summer stickiness.
Another prominent summertime feature is lightning and today officially kicks off National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. This emphasis began in 2001 and the graphic shows the resulting reduction in annual deaths from lightning. The website offers helpful daily information and tips about this always dangerous byproduct of even garden variety (non-severe) thunderstorms. Chances of storms in and around Fredericksburg this afternoon are relatively low but not zero so it’ll be wise to keep an eye on the sky
Monday will bring better storm chances as an upper level shortwave trough approaches from the west. The lift provided by this feature will help fire thunderstorms near the Blue Ridge mountains by mid-afternoon. That convection will arrive along the I-95 corridor around the dinner hour tomorrow. Short range forecast models indicate this activity will be vigorous enough that severe storms are possible so keep those warning sources handy (NOAA weather radio, smartphone apps, local TV/radio, etc).
To emphasize the arrival of summer weather the afternoon temperatures this week will top out at or above 90 degrees. Dew points - the true measure of humidity - in the 70s will make outdoor conditions feel several degrees above the air temperature. This extended bout with hot and sticky conditions will affect both people and pets so be careful and keep an eye on each other.
Oh, and happy Father’s Day!
