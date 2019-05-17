Summer weather will take control in Fredericksburg this weekend.
Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms are all re-entering the weather picture in Fredericksburg today (Friday). The cooler air in place early this week is retreating northward as summer begins to assert itself in the region. Shorts and flip-flops look to be appropriate weekend wear once again.
First, however, the threat of severe weather is present today. The graphic shows much of Virginia in a Slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe conditions today. Northwest flow in the upper air is steering thunderstorm clusters that develop over the upper Midwest into our region, with a satellite image of one such mesoscale convective system (aka “MCS”) shown in the right panel of the graphic.
At the moment, it appears the northern portion of this MCS will weaken as it crosses east of the Blue Ridge, bringing only showers to Fredericksburg and vicinity by mid-morning. Short range forecast models show little consensus on redevelopment of storms during the late afternoon and evening. Some show the ‘Burg getting hit again by 5:00 p.m. while other models show little or no storm activity later today. Either way it’s time to have those weather warning sources close at hand today.
Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s today with a corresponding boost in the humidity levels. Saturday and Sunday look even warmer with afternoon highs during the latter likely broaching the 90 degree mark around Fredericksburg. Afternoon popup showers and thunderstorms will dot the map both weekend days but neither will be a washout. Just be on the lookout for scattered convective activity and take shelter if thunder is heard.
Happy Friday!