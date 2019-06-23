Comfortable and dry conditions will hang on one more day in Fredericksburg
The dry Canadian air mass that has dominated the weekend weather will continue to exert its influence across the Fredericksburg vicinity today (Sunday). Area thermometer readings this morning bottomed out in the mid- to upper 50s with dew points at or near 60 degrees, a very comfortable level of humidity for late June. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-80s with light winds that will swap around out of the southwest as a high pressure center slides off the East Coast.
Monday begins a transition back to hot and humid summertime conditions, however. A warm front located near the South Carolina / North Carolina line this morning will push north of Fredericksburg tomorrow evening, bringing higher humidity readings and chances of showers and storms by the afternoon. At the moment nothing severe is expected tomorrow but there may still be strong winds and - of course - lightning with any thunderstorms that cross the area.
Temperatures tomorrow will approach the 90 degree mark with dew points climbing back into the sticky 70s. Then starting Tuesday the remainder of the work week looks to be hot and humid with daytime highs in the low 90s. There may be a popup afternoon thunderstorm or two but for the most part the rest of the week will be dry and sunny.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1st, continues to be very quiet. One reason is the presence of a significant Saharan Air Layer across the Atlantic basin into the Caribbean. The visible satellite image from this past Tuesday (6/18) shows that layer. The presence of the dust creates dry stable air which suppresses tropical convection and can provide colorful sunsets over the Eastern U.S. when swept northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
Will this hurricane season remain quiet? That remains to be seen. Meanwhile Fredericksburg area folks should prepare for the return of hot and sticky conditions this work week.