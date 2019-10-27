A cold front will swoop through Fredericksburg mid-day with rain and possible thunderstorms.
Even though the next Weather Blog post was supposed to be tomorrow (Monday) I decided today’s weather setup was worth a quick mention. A cold front crossing the Blue Ridge mountains as I write this on Sunday morning will bring a quick burst of showers and even some thunderstorms during the next few hours. Outdoor conditions will thus be changing from this morning’s summer-like stickiness to a more “autumnal” feeling this afternoon.
The graphic shows Fredericksburg facing a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather from this system with the main threat being strong straight line winds as the cold front approaches. The most vigorous convection will arrive along the I-95 corridor about 11:00 a.m. and will quickly sweep eastward. The boundary itself will push through near 1:00 p.m. and will swap winds around from the west. Then this afternoon will turn breezy with gusts over 20 mph and temperatures that will top out in the upper 70s(!) under clearing skies.
By nightfall the winds will calm a bit and temperatures will fall to the 50 degree mark by dawn Monday. Tomorrow will then be a bonus day with abundant sunshine and afternoon temperatures at or just above 70 degrees.
Happy Sunday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.