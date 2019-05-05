Sunday’s clouds and rain will give way to sunnier conditions for Fredericksburg’s Monday.
A pesky stationary front that has plagued the Fredericksburg area for several days will get its just reward later today (Sunday) by being swept off the coast. But before that occurs a low pressure center along that boundary will keep clouds and rain around most of the day. A Flood Watch (dark green shade on graphic) is in effect until noon for Stafford county and points north and west. And thanks to heavier rain that fell last night a few areas – shaded in light green – are dealing with Flash Flood Warnings this morning.
Today's precipitation looks to taper off before noon but will pick back up with showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. A cold front will finally push through the Fredericksburg vicinity between 2 and 3 p.m. bringing that second round of rain. Temperatures across the region will top out in the upper 60s north of the Rappahannock and in the mid-70s south of the river thanks to the air mass differences north and south of that stubborn stationary boundary.
Sunday's high temperatures will occur just before the cold front arrives with thermometers then slowly falling all afternoon as northwest winds usher in cooler air. Monday will be drier and more “May-ish” with partly sunny skies and light winds. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 70s after tomorrow morning's lows in the mid-50s. Tuesday then looks mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures rising into the mid-80s ahead of another cold front.
Happy Cinco de Mayo!