A sunny and pleasant weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Behold the beginning of astronomical summer! At 11:54 a.m. today – Friday – the Earth’s tilt of 23½ degrees from vertical will have the Northern Hemisphere pointing at its most direct toward the sun per the graphic. From our perspective Sol (our sun) will reach its highest point in the sky of the year today.
Although severe weather did occur across the Mid-Atlantic yesterday, the wild stuff passed by well north and south of Fredericksburg. Meanwhile, this weekend’s weather will feel much more comfortable behind the cold front that passed through the area this morning. Drier air from Canada is already streaming into the region on northwesterly winds that will gust over 20 mph this afternoon.
Dew points (i.e. the measure of humidity) that were in the miserably sticky 70s yesterday have already dropped to the mid-60s and will continue to slowly fall today into tonight. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s amid those northwesterly breezes. Temperatures tonight will sag to near 60 degrees in the dry Canadian air mass, allowing for a very comfortable start to Saturday.
Tomorrow will then be very refreshing for this point in June with clear skies, light northwesterly winds, and thermometer readings that will top out in the low 80s. Saturday night the winds will calm, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 50s by Sunday morning under clear skies. Sunday will then be another very comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.
So mark on the calendar the first weekend of astronomical summer in Fredericksburg as having “Chamber of Commerce” weather and take advantage of it. The heat and humidity returns early next week.