Up and down temperatures will be the rule rather than the exception this week in Fredericksburg.
As shown on the graphic a “cold” front (blue line) has slipped south of Fredericksburg, turning the light surface breeze around out of the north. As a result temperatures today – Sunday – won’t be quite as hot as Saturday’s with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s. Dew points (and thus the humidity level) will slowly drop as drier air works into the region. Sunny skies will prevail until late afternoon when clouds will work their way into the area during the initial stages of another cold air damming wedge.
Tomorrow “Da Wedge” will be in full swing courtesy of high pressure centered over New England. Low level moisture coming off the cool Atlantic waters via easterly winds will keep skies overcast while afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 70s in and around Fredericksburg. Those clouds will gradually diminish Monday night and allow both sunshine and heat to return for Tuesday.
The nationwide jet stream flow for much of this week has cold temperatures and wintry weather across the western U.S. while summer-like heat is stuck over the East. The 90s even look to make a return to Fredericksburg by midweek! However by Friday a shift in the jet stream will flip this pattern. A sharp cold front will cool things off around here for next weekend with daytime highs looking like the low 70s...very Octoberish.
Will that shift spell the end of our extended summer temperatures? Long range projections hint at October still being warmer than average but keep in mind that “average” temperatures grow cooler as the calendar marches toward winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.