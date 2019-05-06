The work week is starting out with sunshine for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
The early morning overcast is giving way to bright sunshine this Monday morning. Those low clouds were the final vestiges of moisture left behind by the weekend’s storm system. The sun will dominate the morning hours with fair weather cumulus clouds popping up this afternoon. It will feel very pleasant today as temperatures climb to the mid-70s amid light northerly breezes and much drier air than recent days.
After overnight lows in the mid-50s, Tuesday will be sunny and a bit warmer with thermometers rising back into the mid-80s. Dew points (i.e. the humidity level) will still be comfortable tomorrow with high pressure overspreading the Mid-Atlantic. A relatively dry cold front will arrive in the Fredericksburg area Tuesday night stalling out nearby again and complicating temperature forecasts toward the end of the week as it wobbles around.
The graphic from the Climate Prediction Center shows the temperature and precipitation trends over this coming weekend into next week. Fredericksburg looks to experience near normal May temperatures (left panel) with rain chances a bit higher than average (right panel). That’s about what we’ve been seeing recently so no radical changes are expected in the overall weather pattern.
And I should mention that this is Hurricane Preparedness Week. The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1st so it’s a good idea to review emergency plans and perhaps stock up on various supplies ahead of time. This website has suggestions for each day this week regarding preparedness.
Happy Monday!