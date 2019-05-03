Sunshine Friday will give way to a mostly cloudy weekend around Fredericksburg.
The first Friday in May actually looks to be sunny and dry for the Fredericksburg vicinity with southwesterly breezes and somewhat sticky humidity levels. Average daily high temperatures begin this month in the low 70s and rise into the low 80s by month's end. Yesterday’s upper 80s and today’s mid-80s are significantly above average for early May.
A stubborn stationary front (the one that totally busted Wednesday’s temperature forecast because it refused to budge north of Fredericksburg) is still draped north of the Potomac River. Its proximity is important because a weak wrinkle of low pressure will form along that boundary late this afternoon. That system will usher in clouds and showers tonight with perhaps a rumble of thunder before midnight.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy although I think the sun will peek through a couple of times during the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms will dot Fredericksburg’s landscape with temperatures rising from the morning’s mid-60s to the low 80s during the afternoon. Remember that any thunderstorm is dangerous due to lightning (see graphic) so just because there aren’t any warnings be sure to take shelter indoors if thunder is rumbling.
Tomorrow night another – stronger – low pressure will approach the area bringing more showers and storms. Heavier rain will move in, bringing perhaps a half-inch to area rain gauges by morning. Sunday will then start out mostly cloudy and wet with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s behind a cold front that will slowly clear out the clouds and rain. By late Sunday afternoon, the sun should reappear over Fredericksburg.
Happy Friday!