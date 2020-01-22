Mid-week weather will be sunny and milder for Fredericksburg.
Today, Wednesday January 22nd, marks the 35th anniversary of the end of an epic Arctic outbreak across the U.S. The graphic shows the coldest air temperatures recorded during that shivery period with most of Virginia experiencing below-zero conditions. The state’s coldest reading ever recorded was -30 degrees (F) at the Mountain Lake weather station on January 22nd 1985.
Obviously, the current weather is nowhere near that frigid! Although today did start with Fredericksburg area thermometer readings in the upper teens, the afternoon highs will eventually top out in the low 40s accompanied by a light breeze. High pressure perched atop the Mid-Atlantic is providing plentiful sunshine today along with a relaxed pressure gradient (hence the light winds).
Thursday will look and feel much like today but with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s during the afternoon in and around Fredericksburg. A few more clouds will dot the skies as that high pressure edges off the coast but overall Thursday will be mostly sunny. Tomorrow night, the clouds will thicken and rain will enter the region by lunchtime Friday as the next storm system approaches from the west.
The first half of the weekend will be cloudy and rainy with the arriving moisture chasing the arid conditions away and helping to ease the dry skin and static electricity issues. The current jet stream pattern is keeping the coldest air locked well north into Canada, which appears to be the weather story through at least the end of this month. Temperatures will continue to moderate through the weekend into next week.
