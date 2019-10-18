The weekend will bring changeable weather for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
This – Friday – morning’s temperatures plunged to levels not seen in Fredericksburg for several months. Thanks to light winds, dry air, and clear skies overnight thermometers at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington bottomed out at 40, 39, and 44 degrees respectively. But with continued clear skies and strong sunshine, afternoon temperatures will claw their way back into the mid-60s across much of the area.
Northwesterly breezes will pick back up in and around Fredericksburg as the morning progresses although gusts will top out only near 20 mph today as compared to yesterday’s gales. The nor’easter that is responsible for the breeziness is now centered over northern Maine, having crawled up across New England with damaging winds and heavy rain. High pressure is supplanting the effects of that strong low pressure locally even as I write this.
After that high pressure settles in, winds will calm after sunset. With no clouds and light winds, radiational cooling will take charge tonight and temperatures will really tank. Many local thermometers will register Saturday morning lows in the 30s, with Stafford county actually under a Frost Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Scattered frost may even occur around the rest of the Fredericksburg area. It’ll be a good night to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation.
Saturday presents a transition day which will feature sunny skies during the morning with high temperatures climbing back into the mid-60s. But then high clouds will mar the blue skies by late afternoon. Those clouds will be courtesy of what is likely to be a named storm – Nestor - later today. The official National Hurricane Center cone is shown on the graphic with most forecast models having the center pass just south of Virginia Beach.
That track will bring rainfall to Fredericksburg and vicinity Saturday evening and much of Sunday. Total amounts are still a bit uncertain, but a best guess at this point would be a half-inch in area rain gauges by the time precipitation ends Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will top out again in the mid-60s under the cloud cover but the sun may well peek out before it sets to end the weekend.
Happy Friday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.