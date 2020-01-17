Sunshine Friday and Sunday and a brief brush of wintry precipitation on Saturday will characterize Fredericksburg’s weekend.
More typical January chill finally arrived in the Fredericksburg area overnight. The air mass now blanketing the region is cooler and much drier thanks to a couple of cold fronts, the latest of which pushed south as a “backdoor” front early this (Friday) morning. Today skies will be mostly sunny with northerly winds 10-12 mph and a high temperature that may not break the 40 degree (F) mark in most locales.
That backdoor cold front was courtesy of a strong high pressure center that is traversing the Great Lakes region today. On its heels will be a large winter storm system which will develop just east of the Rocky Mountains today and track into the Great Lakes region Saturday. That system will provide the potential for wintry precipitation in and around Fredericksburg tomorrow.
Clouds will thus thicken locally tonight as Fredericksburg area temperatures drop into the mid-20s. Precipitation will begin around dawn tomorrow as snow but many of those flakes will evaporate before reaching the ground, needing some time to overcome the very dry air. As shown on the left graphic panel, the probability of snow accumulating in Caroline or King George counties is nil while Stafford and Spotsylvania counties will only see light amounts.
As Saturday progresses, temperatures will gradually warm into the low 40s thanks to southerly winds. Any wintry precipitation will shift from snow to sleet and then to all rain after lunch. However, as noted on the right graphic panel, counties north and west of Fredericksburg may see some freezing rain which could render roads and sidewalks slippery. Folks traveling in that direction tomorrow should pay attention to conditions.
By Sunday morning, the unpleasantness will have moved away and skies will be mostly sunny. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-40s which is just about average for January. In fact, the long range projections from the Climate Prediction Center indicate that the remainder of the month will feature pretty typical January temperatures, which in Fredericksburg means daily highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the mid-20s.
Winter is far from over.
