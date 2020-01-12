Calmer and sunnier weather will end the weekend in Fredericksburg.
The wild spring-like squall line (“QLCS” in official weather parlance) has moved off the coast, leaving behind a monumental trail of wind damage. The left graphic panel shows severe weather reports recorded by the Storm Prediction Center so far, with a few tornadoes across the Deep South but almost 600 damage reports from straight line winds. Locally there were a number of downed tree across northern Virginia as the line marched through the region during the wee hours this – Sunday – morning.
Meanwhile the cold front associated with this system (right graphic panel) lagged behind the convection and finally passed through the Fredericksburg vicinity near 8:00 a.m. this morning. There isn’t much cold air behind the boundary but the dew points – i.e. humidity levels – are dropping as I write this. Temperatures will climb a few degrees to an afternoon high in the upper 60s with westerly breezes in the 10-12 mph range. Mostly sunny skies have already reached east of the Blue Ridge mountains and will reach the ‘Burg by mid-morning.
That same cold front will slow to a crawl and eventually stall just off the Tidewater region later today. A weak low pressure center will develop along the boundary by Monday morning which will throw clouds back over Fredericksburg to begin the work week. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler under the cloudy skies, topping out in the upper 50s (still well above January averages) with light winds.
Overnight Monday rain chances will increase and Tuesday looks damp. Rainfall totals in the Fredericksburg area will be light while temperatures continue to be mild for most of the work week. But by Friday more typical January chill will begin to assert itself and next week will bring colder than average conditions. Don’t put away those winter clothes yet!
