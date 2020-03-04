Sunshine and dry conditions will dominate Fredericksburg’s midweek period.
The overall storm track has shifted further south than was anticipated by earlier forecasts. The next low pressure system that was to bring clouds and showers to Fredericksburg midweek now looks to remain far enough south to permit old Sol (our sun) to take over. Today – Wednesday – will therefore bring sunny skies, westerly breezes, and afternoon temperatures which will top out in the mid-60s (F).
After sunset, a weak Alberta clipper now over the Midwestern states will drag an equally weak cold front through the Fredericksburg vicinity. Late afternoon and early evening skies will feature clouds but no precipitation will accompany this small system. Its main effect will be to usher in somewhat cooler air behind it. Area thermometers will drop back into the mid-30s late tonight under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will turn out to be a seasonable day with high temperatures in the mid-50s, close to early March averages. Light winds and mostly sunny skies early in the day will make it feel even warmer than that. After lunchtime, more clouds will roll in ahead of the next low pressure system which will scoot eastward across the Great Lakes tonight. As it follows that path this storm will bring a stronger cold front through Fredericksburg early Friday morning.
Friday will start out with a chance of showers which will give way to clearing skies and gusty northwest winds. A quick shot of cooler air will thus jump start the weekend. However, the overall outlook for March (see graphic) is for warmer than average temperatures. Fredericksburg will likely experience a few such brief cool-downs this month but these final gasps of a fading winter won’t last more than a couple of days each.
Oh, and remember to “Spring Forward” this Saturday night before heading to bed, setting clocks (those that don’t do it automatically) an hour ahead as Daylight Saving Time arrives.
