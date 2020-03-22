Sunshine for Sunday but not much left over for the rest of the week in Fredericksburg.
“Da Wedge” (cold air damming) has been in place across the Fredericksburg vicinity most of the weekend, bringing overcast skies and cool temperatures. Fortunately this – Sunday – morning drier surface air is working its way south of the Mason-Dixon line and sunshine will reappear in the 'Burg. Temperatures which began today in the low 40s (F) will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon, still slightly below the late March average.
Unfortunately more clouds will roll across the skies later today into tonight as a coastal storm system takes shape near Cape Hatteras. The left panel of the graphic shows what would be a classic snow storm track if this was January or February but (alas for snow lovers) such is not to be here in late March for the Fredericksburg area. Instead a chilly rain will arrive overnight as temperatures sag into the upper 30s, with the precipitation hanging around all day tomorrow.
The right graphic panel indicates roughly an inch of liquid will accumulate in local rain gauges through Tuesday. As the coastal low passes just east of the Delmarva peninsula Monday will be chilly and damp with Fredericksburg area thermometers struggling to reach the 50 degree mark during the afternoon. Behind this system Tuesday looks to start out under sunny skies with highs near 60 but more clouds and rain will rapidly approach from the west during the afternoon ahead of the next system.
Craving warmer temperatures? The 70s will make a reappearance later this week so hang on until then.
