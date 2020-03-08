Spring-like conditions lie in store for Fredericksburg this week.
Hopefully everyone remembered to “spring forward” their non-internet timepieces last night so as not to show up late for everything this – Sunday – morning! Frosty temperatures began the day with lows recorded at 26, 26, and 29 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. However the combination of high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic region and the increasingly strong March sunshine will allow this afternoon’s highs to top out in the mid-60s.
Even milder conditions will arrive Monday as that same high pressure eases off the East Coast. The clockwise flow of air around it will funnel warmer air into Fredericksburg and vicinity via southwesterly breezes. Area thermometers look to climb to the low 70s tomorrow with sunshine holding sway until late afternoon. Clouds will then begin to filter in near sunset (which will occur at 7:11 pm tomorrow!!) ahead of another cold front.
Tuesday looks a bit damp but still mild with temperatures reaching the mid-60s again. While clouds and some showers will continue into Thursday overall temperatures this week will remain above average with daily highs in the 60s. This warmth is a continuation of the overall pattern of the past couple of months.
The graphic provides a look at an index known as the Arctic Oscillation (AO). Since the beginning of 2020 the AO has been in the positive range (inside the orange box). This indicates the truly cold air is locked up further north with very little “wavyness” in the jet stream that would allow the Arctic chill to spill southward into our region. Note the red lines at the right edge of the graph which represent the ensemble of forecast values through mid-March. The AO looks to remain positive, thus mild temperatures are expected over the next ten days or so.
Enjoy the warmth!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.