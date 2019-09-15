Sunshine returns for Sunday and will remain dominant this week in Fredericksburg.
The stubborn cold air damming wedge that kept skies cloudy and held down temperatures the past couple of days has departed the area. A “cold” front pushed through Fredericksburg just before sunrise this – Sunday – morning and will continue south and east as the day wears on. This boundary doesn’t have any truly cool air behind it but it has brought lower dew points (i.e. drier air) along with it.
Today will thus wind up sunny with light northerly winds and afternoon temperatures that top out in the mid-80s. With a drier air mass in place the “sticky factor” won’t be as noticeable as it was yesterday. Tonight the combination of that drier air and clear skies will allow Fredericksburg area temperatures to drop into the low 60s, perhaps enticing some folks to open windows and enjoy the refreshing conditions.
Monday will begin the work week with a bang temperature-wise. Although humidity levels will remain bearable the heat will build as southwesterly winds ahead of another cold front will pump warmer air into the Fredericksburg vicinity. Highs tomorrow afternoon look to jump back into the low 90s around the area for another taste of late summer heat.
Fortunately another cold front arriving Monday night will alleviate that level of heat. Given the continued dryness of the air this next boundary won’t bring much rain but it will lower temperatures for much of the rest of the work week. Starting Tuesday daily highs will be at or near 80 degrees, right at the average for this time in September.
Speaking of averages the graphic shows the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for late this week into next week. Keep in mind that “above average” in September isn’t as hot as it would be in July or August given that average temperatures have dropped. In fact by the end of this month the daily high and low temperatures for Fredericksburg will be 75 and 52 degrees respectively.
That’s small comfort for those patiently awaiting the arrival of crisp autumn weather. It’ll arrive…eventually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.