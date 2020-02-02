Some sunshine will begin a warmer week in Fredericksburg.
Today – Sunday – is a momentous day on the calendar. It’s Super Bowl Sunday and it’s also Groundhog Day (more about that in a moment). Moreover it’s Palindrome Day, with today’s date – 02/02/2020 – reading the same forwards and backwards. Not only is that true for today’s date but it’s also day 33 (a palindrome) of the year and there are 333 (yet another palindrome) days left in the year.
Now, about Groundhog Day: P. Phil apparently did NOT see his shadow this morning which is supposed to mean an early spring. To the snow- and cold-lovers that’s a big “Duh!” given this winter so far. The graphic shows the expected warmth in the eastern U.S. through the first half of February. The outline of the cooler vs. warmer areas can be used to visualize the overall flow of the jet stream (which I’ve added as the black arrow). And indeed this pattern looks to hold true for most of the month.
Besides all the other hoopla surrounding today the weather in Fredericksburg will improve from this morning’s fog (some areas saw freezing fog which can be a bit treacherous). Although skies will quickly turn sunny there are some clouds on the horizon as a warm front develops and moves north through the area. This afternoon look for high temperatures in the mid-50s (F) with breezes that could gust over 20 mph as an upper level wind maximum pushes through the Mid-Atlantic.
Monday will be the bonus day of this week with plentiful sunshine, light winds, and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Folks that can get outdoors and soak in the spring-like weather tomorrow should do so because much of the rest of this week – although relatively warm for February – will be cloudy and wet. By Friday rain gauges in the Fredericksburg vicinity may have collected several inches of liquid.
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!
