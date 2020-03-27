Another mostly cloudy weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
The last weekend of March will feature a warm Friday, a cooler Saturday, and perhaps 80 degrees (F) for some local sites on Sunday. This (Friday) morning a cold front pushed south of Fredericksburg before dawn, clearing out clouds and providing sunshine to start the day. Area thermometers will briefly touch the 70 degree mark for highs today but clouds will return during the afternoon thanks to an upper air shortwave trough rippling across the region.
That upper air disturbance will touch off mid-afternoon showers which will continue off and on tonight. The aforementioned cold front looks to stall out along the Virginia/North Carolina border by 8 o’clock this evening (see graphic), creating another in the ongoing “plague” of cold air damming wedges. Saturday will then bring more precipitation and cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s thanks to easterly breezes bringing in cool damp air from off the Atlantic. Overall rain totals for the weekend will be in the half-inch range in and around Fredericksburg.
Tomorrow night those rain chances will lessen a bit but skies will remain mostly cloudy. The wedge then begins to break down by dawn Sunday allowing southerly winds to pump much warmer air into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. The clouds will thin and sunshine looks to break through by noon Sunday, with many Fredericksburg area thermometers likely registering their first 80 degree readings of the year that afternoon. Showers and possible thunderstorms will accompany the passage of the cold front.
Happy Friday!
