Calm weather will prevail Easter Sunday and Monday in and around Fredericksburg.
Friday’s severe weather outbreak led to at least eleven confirmed tornadoes across Virginia with more storm surveys still to be conducted by National Weather Service crews. An EF-0 tornado affected the vicinity of Reston while a much stronger EF-2 with 115-120 mph estimated winds plowed through rural areas east of Mineral. And the Franklin county tornado in southern portions of the state was rated as an EF-3, the third such rating in the past 4 years here in Virginia.
With that wildness behind us today – Easter Sunday – the weather looks much calmer and brighter for the Fredericksburg vicinity. After chilly morning temperatures in the upper 40s this afternoon will bring highs in the upper 60s with sunshine that will gradually be replaced by scattered showers. An upper level low pressure center, part of the same system that brought Friday’s severe weather, will gradually meander off the East Coast later today. That low’s cold pocket of air overhead (see graphic) will help foster instability this afternoon that will lead to those showers.
Tonight showers will end after midnight and Monday will dawn with mostly sunny skies after morning lows again in the upper 40s. Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon which will be a few degrees above average for the date. Tuesday looks to be even warmer with afternoon highs in the 80s again.
The latter part of the upcoming week will bring a mixed bag of sunshine and showers with perhaps even a thunderstorm or two. However no wild weather is expected for Fredericksburg and vicinity this week. That’s good news!