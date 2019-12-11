Fredericksburg will see a bit of sunshine for midweek with another round of potential wintry weather due in Friday morning.
The current weather pattern is very progressive thanks to a generally west-to-east jet stream (aka a “zonal flow”). That means if one doesn’t like the current weather literally just wait a day or so and it will change. After the gloom of the past couple days, the sun is already out this Wednesday morning in and around the Fredericksburg area but don’t count on old Sol being visible for a long stretch.
Per official snowfall reports to the National Weather Service, the Fredericksburg vicinity received at most a half-inch of white stuff last night. An upper air disturbance interacted with some residual moisture left behind after the cold front passed through, squeezing out a tiny bit of wintry precipitation. The rest of today looks to be sunny and chilly with an afternoon high in the low 40s (F) and westerly breezes.
By dawn tomorrow, area temperatures will have bottomed out in the low 20s. Sites sheltered from tonight’s light winds will likely see a significant frost. Thursday afternoon local thermometers will climb again only to the low 40s, almost ten degrees below normal. Then as the high pressure center responsible for tomorrow’s sunshine and quiet conditions moves up over New England, clouds will again roll back into the area during the evening hours. Another cold air damming wedge will take shape during the wee hours of Friday morning just as some Gulf of Mexico moisture sneaks back northward into the region.
The combination will provide the potential for freezing rain, especially for western Stafford and Spotsylvania counties where temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than areas east of I-95. The graphic shows that freezing rain develops when snowflakes fall into above-freezing air (yellow shading) where they melt. Then when those liquid raindrops reach a very shallow below-freezing layer near the ground (blue shade) they re-freeze on contact with surfaces like sidewalks and roads.
The result will be another potentially dicey morning commute on Friday. Fortunately, surface temperatures look to climb above freezing quickly and the rest of the day’s precipitation will fall as rain that will continue through Saturday. Sunshine will be available Sunday into Monday before more clouds and rain arrive on the scene.
Like I said, if one doesn’t like the weather conditions just wait a day or two...
