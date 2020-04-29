Sunshine will dominate Wednesday’s skies but the cost will be stiff for the end of the week.
The main parameter in doubt today – Wednesday – will be the high temperatures in the Fredericksburg vicinity. A weak cold air damming wedge forced its way south of the ‘Burg yesterday, keeping readings below the forecast highs for the day. “Da Wedge” is still in place this morning as represented by a warm front draped across Virginia just north of the I-64 corridor.
These wedges are notoriously stubborn to dislodge and the northward progress of that warm front will be glacially slow today. Thus I have significant doubts that Fredericksburg’s current forecast high for today (80 degrees (F)) will be reached. But given the abundant sunshine I’ll go with mid-70s for the area’s maximum thermometer readings this afternoon.
Overnight the local weather conditions will go downhill rapidly as the next surface low pressure crosses the Great Lakes region. A sharp southerly dip in the jet stream – reaching all the way to the Gulf Coast – will create a very efficient conveyor belt of moisture streaming northward tonight and lasting through tomorrow. The left graphic panel shows the surface low (red “L”) with the south-to-north moisture feed across eastern Virginia Thursday morning.
Thus rain will enter the Fredericksburg area starting as light showers near 8:00 p.m. this evening before picking up intensity during the wee hours. A very heavy band of rain will essentially stall overhead tomorrow, resulting in the National Weather Service having already issued a Flood Watch from noon thru 10:00 p.m. Thursday. The right graphic panel shows expected total precipitation amounts through Saturday morning with much of the region receiving 2 or more inches of rain. So if folks see water running across roadways such that the road surface isn’t clearly visible heed the saying: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.
Thus Thursday will be cloudy, soggy, and cooler than today with Fredericksburg’s temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. There’s also a decent chance of some rumbles of thunder tomorrow although at the moment no severe storms are expected. Friday’s conditions will improve as the rain gradually exits off the East Coast.
So break out the rain gear tonight and keep it handy. The good news is that the upcoming weekend looks warmer with a decent chance at seeing sunshine. Meanwhile buckle up for a wet ride!
