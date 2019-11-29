A sunny “Black Friday” will give way to clouds and rain over the weekend in Fredericksburg.
Sunshine and near-normal temperatures will greet Fredericksburg area folks off from work and out of school today (Friday). Yesterday’s gusty winds have been replaced by light northerly breezes as high pressure has moved overhead the region. “Black Friday” shoppers won’t be dealing with adverse weather conditions this year.
The nice weather won’t last long, however, as another strong storm system will approach the Fredericksburg vicinity this weekend. Clouds will roll in overnight and rain will dampen the ground in many areas by lunchtime Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit chilly for late November as highs will only reach the low 40s.
This storm system will track across the lower Great Lakes area, remaining just far enough north of Fredericksburg such that all local precipitation will fall as rain. Higher elevations of the mountains to the west could see a wintry mix Saturday night but the bulk of any icy/snowy mess will remain north of the Mason-Dixon line as shown by the orange shading on the top graphic panel.
Sunday looks much the same as tomorrow with continued cloudy skies and rain. A warm front – red line near Fredericksburg on top graphic – will try to squeeze north of Fredericksburg but it’ll have a tough time overcoming a cold air damming wedge of cooler air. If “Da Wedge” wins out (which is likely) temperatures Sunday will top out in the mid-40s. If the warm front wins the struggle highs could reach the low to mid-50s (not very likely).
Either way Fredericksburg area rain gauges will record total rainfall of 0.75-1.0 inch (bottom graphic panel) by the time precipitation ends on Monday. That will help with the continued dry conditions around the region but it won’t make for pleasant weekend weather.
