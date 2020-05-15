After a chilly start to the week, area thermometers will flirt with 90 degrees (F) Friday.
Remember those Frost and Freeze Advisories early this week? Yeah, they’re finally gone for the season with today – Friday – featuring shorts and flip-flop conditions. A few high thin clouds won’t prevent the strong May sun to help temperatures edge up near the 90 degree level in and around Fredericksburg this afternoon. Breezy southwesterly winds will pump more humid air into the region to alleviate both the static electricity and dry skin we’ve been dealing with.
Unfortunately, the sunny skies and dry weather for this weekend into next week now won’t materialize for several reasons. As shown on the graphic, a cold front will settle across northern Virginia by Saturday morning and it’s not going to budge very far for several days. These surface boundaries are pushed along by the jet stream which rapidly snapped north toward Canada earlier this week, abandoning the Fredericksburg area.
Saturday still looks to start out with sunshine but that will give way to clouds and showers (and perhaps some thunderstorms) after lunchtime tomorrow. Temperatures ahead of the precipitation will top out in the mid-80s. As that stalled front hangs around Saturday night, clouds will settle in and the chances of showers and storms will continue through Sunday. Fredericksburg area thermometers won’t quite reach the 80s again Sunday afternoon, likely registering daily highs in the mid-70s.
Next week’s weather will then factor in a couple of new factors, the first of which is a tropical system (likely to be named Arthur) near the Bahamas. That system will combine its effects with a pesky upper level low pressure which will drop into our area on Monday for an extended visit. The forecast for next week now looks cooler and lot wetter than earlier estimates.
Why the seemingly drastic changes in the forecast? A lot of smart weather folks are thinking that the dearth of upper air data usually collected by commercial airline flights (now drastically reduced this spring) is contributing to very fickle weather forecast models. A lack of such data may well be causing less accurate forecasts.
Happy Friday anyway!
