Sunny and mild weather will begin the work week in Fredericksburg.
Thermometers bottomed out at 29, 28, and 30 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington this Monday morning. Under abundant sunshine and with light southerly winds, this afternoon will warm into the mid-50s in and around Fredericksburg, just about average for this date (exactly 30 days ‘til Christmas!!). Although temperatures will drop quickly after sunset – officially at 4:52 p.m. - tonight won’t get quite as chilly as this morning did.
Tuesday will then dawn with Fredericksburg area temperatures starting out in the mid-30s. Given additional sunshine and southerly winds tomorrow folks can look forward to afternoon highs in the mid-60s. The “bad” news is that clouds will roll back across the region during the afternoon hours ahead of the next weather system crossing the nation.
The graphic shows the forecast surface map at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. A strong storm system will be over the Great Lakes region, heading toward New England and dragging a cold front eastward with it. That will result in cloudy skies and showers for one of the busiest travel days of the year. However, Fredericksburg and vicinity will only see light amounts of rain – likely less than a tenth of an inch – with temperatures again topping out in the 60s. Breezy south winds will gust to 20+ mph Wednesday ahead of the cold front which will cross the I-95 corridor after dark.
Meanwhile, the West Coast will be getting pounded by the next low pressure system which will be even more powerful than the one preceding it. National Weather Service statements indicate this system could even break some records for November storms so anyone will Thanksgiving travel plans out that way should be mindful.
Thanksgiving Day itself looks to bring calmer and cooler weather to the Fredericksburg vicinity. We’ll take a closer look at that forecast in Wednesday’s Weather Blog entry.
