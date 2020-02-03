Spring-like weather will begin the work week in Fredericksburg.
At least in the short term the groundhog was right. A warm front pushed north through the region during the wee hours last night and today – Monday – will feel more like April than early February. Fredericksburg and vicinity will bask in afternoon temperatures which will top out in the upper 60s (F). Skies will be partly sunny as the sun’s rays filter through high altitude cirrus clouds that will thicken later in the day. Winds will be out of the southwest pumping in warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico source region.
While the eastern U.S. enjoys the warmth the jet stream is pushing south across the western third of the nation, keeping that section colder than normal. The clash of air masses occurs in the middle, with storm systems forming over the Plains states and tracking northeast up the Ohio valley. This setup will usher clouds and precipitation into Fredericksburg for much of the rest of this week after today.
Tuesday will thus feature mostly cloudy skies and occasional light rain during the morning hours. Rain chances will lessen during the afternoon and the sun may actually peek through the clouds before setting. Temperatures will start tomorrow near 50 degrees at dawn and will then rise to the low 60s Tuesday afternoon for another much warmer-than-average February day.
But the precipitation will pick up in intensity after Tuesday. By Saturday morning Fredericksburg area rain gauges will have recorded several inches of liquid (see graphic). With temperatures remaining above freezing this week all the precipitation will arrive as rain. Area soils could become very squishy and muddy by the weekend.
So for those who crave sunshine today is the best bet this week for soaking in the rays!
