A sunny start to the work week will turn cloudy with some wintry precipitation on Tuesday.
This – Monday – morning a cold front is sweeping across Virginia as shown on the left panel of the graphic. The net effect of this moisture-starved boundary will be to swap surface winds around from the west, providing clear skies and boosting afternoon temperatures into the low 50s in and around Fredericksburg via the downsloping effect. High pressure will briefly be in control to begin this first full work week of 2020.
That high pressure won’t have much staying power, however, as a short wave trough swings eastward tonight. That upper level feature will force a small surface low pressure center to form over western Tennessee overnight. As that storm system pushes northeast, it will provide the setup for some wintry precipitation to enter Fredericksburg’s weather picture by mid-day Tuesday.
Tomorrow will be cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of snow showers beginning around dawn. The main action will arrive in western Spotsylvania county just before the lunch hour and overspread the rest of Fredericksburg and vicinity by early afternoon. Given the small size and scant amount of moisture available with this storm system total precipitation amounts will be limited.
Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the low 40s during the early afternoon hours. Combined with the warm ground temperatures any light snow accumulations (right graphic panel) would be mainly on bushes and grassy surfaces. However, late Tuesday afternoon the center of this small storm system will pass over the Richmond area with subfreezing temperatures available not far above the surface.
That combination may foster a vigorous band over the ‘Burg which could dump snow fast enough to overcome the melting process and provide 1-2 inches of white stuff west of I-95 before precipitation shuts off around 7:00 p.m. That could spell difficulties for the evening rush hour so commuters should take note. As skies clear tomorrow night, temperatures will drop below freezing so any wet surfaces will freeze by dawn Wednesday.
It’s not much but this small storm system at least “throws a bone” to winter weather lovers. It IS January!
