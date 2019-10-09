Sunshine will return to Fredericksburg for the latter half of the work week.
A large low pressure center is parked well east of the Delmarva peninsula this Wednesday morning. Its counterclockwise circulation is pushing cool air and moisture into the Fredericksburg area via northerly winds. However, that system is far enough out to sea that the cloud cover will melt away and sunshine will break out by mid-morning.
There is a slight chance of scattered showers early today, but they look to be confined east of the U.S. Route 301 corridor down the Northern Neck. Meanwhile, temperatures this afternoon will climb from this morning’s mid-50s to near the 70 degree mark in and around Fredericksburg. With somewhat gusty northerly winds, a jacket may still feel comfortable after lunchtime.
Tomorrow will dawn with lows dropping into the chilly upper 40s, but under plentiful sunshine Fredericksburg area thermometers will register Thursday afternoon highs in the low 70s. Per the graphic, that’s near average for this point in October (white shading) while much colder than normal air (blue and purple shading) is pushing into the western half of the nation. That is evidence of the next cold front which will arrive in the ‘Burg this weekend, but by then that airmass will have warmed such that local temperatures will still be near normal.
Unfortunately, there is no rain in Fredericksburg’s forecast through early next week so the drought conditions will continue to worsen. Let’s hope this current weather pattern changes in the near future to provide more rain and alleviate the local aridity. At the moment, that doesn’t look very likely.
