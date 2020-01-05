Gusty winds and typical January chill will end the weekend in Fredericksburg.
Given the recent warmth today’s (Sunday’s) high temperature in the upper 40s (F) may seem quite chilly, but it’s pretty typical for January in the Fredericksburg area. With abundant sunshine available the only fly in the ointment is the gusty northwest wind which is creating wind chill values several degrees below the air temperature as I write this. Those breezes will calm quite a bit by mid-afternoon and the outdoors will feel somewhat warmer.
After Monday morning lows near 30 degrees the Fredericksburg vicinity will begin the work week with mostly sunny skies as high pressure asserts itself over the region. Afternoon thermometer readings will top out in the low 50s for another warmer-than-average day. However the pleasant conditions won’t last long as the next weather-maker approaches from the west tomorrow night.
A vigorous short wave trough enters the picture Tuesday with clouds rolling in by dawn. At the moment there’s not much moisture for this short wave to work with. Temperatures will be cool enough ahead of this system to mix some snow (yes, I said the “S” word) in with the rain during the early part of the day. Given the warm ground temperatures no accumulations are expected in and around Fredericksburg (see graphic) so those shovels and snow blowers can remain in storage.
We’ll take another look at this system in Monday’s blogpost to see if anything has changed. Meanwhile, kids, plan on going to school Tuesday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.