A damp and rainy stretch lies ahead for Mother’s Day weekend in Fredericksburg.
Another stalling cold front will bring gloomy rain-soaked conditions to Fredericksburg and vicinity over the next 72 hours. Said boundary lies over the Ohio valley this Friday morning and will trudge across the Appalachians today before losing its momentum and parking over southern Virginia early tomorrow. The jet stream winds steering this surface boundary are lifting into the Great Lakes region and won’t provide the “kick” to move things along anytime soon.
As a result sunshine will be in scant supply all weekend and rain totals could be impressive as low pressure develops along the stalled front. The graphic shows expected precipitation amounts totaling up to 2 inches in Fredericksburg area rain gauges over the next three days with much of that coming on Mother’s Day. And after Friday afternoon’s temperatures in the upper 70s area thermometers will register daily highs only in the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday.
Severe weather doesn’t look likely in this setup but there could be some scattered thunderstorms in the Fredericksburg vicinity later this afternoon into the early evening hours. Mostly, however, this weekend will feature overcast skies, cool temperatures, and rain showers that will be heavy at times. Hopefully the precipitation will be spread out over enough time to avoid flash flooding concerns but be aware of that potential.
So the bad weather news is that this will be yet another rainy weekend. The good news – for those “glass half full” folks - is that Sunday will be a good day to visit with family indoors!