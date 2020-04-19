A progression of weather systems will keep conditions changeable in Fredericksburg to start the week.
This – Sunday – morning’s Frost Advisory was issued through 9:00 a.m. and with good reason. Temperatures dropped to 32, 29, and 35 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington’s weather stations. But high pressure easing off the East Coast will swap winds around from the south and today will eventually warm into the upper 60s for highs in Fredericksburg.
That warmth will come with a price, however, with clouds rolling back in mid-afternoon courtesy of an upper level disturbance. No precipitation is expected this afternoon but late tonight showers will arrive on the northern edge of a strong low pressure. That system looks to bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast states for the second Sunday in a row but Fredericksburg is outside of the threat area this time.
Monday will thus begin cloudy and damp in and around Fredericksburg as that low pressure exits off the Carolina coastline. Local rain gauges will register perhaps a tenth of an inch from this system with amounts increasing closer to the Tidewater region. Temperatures will start tomorrow in the upper 40s with northerly winds behind an early morning cold front passage. The sun will come back out tomorrow afternoon and area thermometers will edge up to the 60 degree mark for daily highs, several degrees below mid-April averages.
Speaking of average temperatures this week looks to remain slightly below typical Fredericksburg levels. However by next weekend the current progressive weather pattern will start to ease a bit, allowing the last week of this month to warm up to near normal ("N" on graphic). For comparison climate records show April in the ‘Burg ending with average daily highs in the low 70s and average morning lows in the upper 40s.
Happy Sunday!
