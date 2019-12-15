Sunday will live up to its name today between rounds of cloudiness in Fredericksburg.
A short interlude of sunny skies is today’s – Sunday’s – weather story in and around Fredericksburg. High pressure is building into the region and will be reinforced by the passage of a dry cold front (blue line on graphic) this afternoon. The pressure rise is resulting in gusty southwest winds this morning which will swap around from the west behind the boundary shortly after the noon hour. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s this afternoon.
That cold front is draped southwestward all the way to Texas this morning. After that boundary edges through the Fredericksburg vicinity it will stall out tonight across Virginia just south of the I-64 corridor. Meanwhile an upper level disturbance is helping create a surface low pressure center over the Southern Plains. This system will ride northeast along that front, bringing clouds and eventually precipitation back into the ‘Burg after midnight.
The positioning of the stalled front and the cooler air north of it is crucial to the type of precipitation that will affect the Fredericksburg area Monday morning. All indications are that local temperatures will stay in the mid-30s tonight, sufficient to allow a rain/snow mixture early tomorrow before changing over to all rain by mid-morning. No snow accumulations are expected in the ‘Burg. Any white stuff sticking on the ground is mostly likely to remain north of I-66 and west of the Blue Ridge.
Temperatures tomorrow will only “warm” to near 40 degrees, yielding another day with clouds and a cold rain. Precipitation chances continue throughout tomorrow night into mid-day Tuesday before the entire soggy mess clears out. By Tuesday afternoon some sunshine should reappear in Fredericksburg.
How about some good news? Today, December 15th, marks the seasonal beginning of later sunset times in Fredericksburg. Sol’s official disappearance below the horizon this evening will occur at 4:51 p.m., one minute later than yesterday. By New Year’s Day the sunset time will be back to 5:00 p.m. as it continues to occur later each evening.
Happy Sunday!
