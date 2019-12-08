Sunday will feature the best weather of the next several days in Fredericksburg.
High pressure parked across the East Coast this Sunday morning is keeping clear skies and light winds across the Fredericksburg area. After morning temperatures in the low 20s (F) area thermometers will rise to the upper 40s this afternoon. That high pressure will slowly slide eastward off the coast and the clockwise air flow around it will swap winds around from the south as today progresses.
Meanwhile the next weather-maker is approaching from the northwest as an Arctic air mass dives into the northern U.S. today. As that cold air pushes south and east a corresponding bulge of warm moist Gulf of Mexico air will surge northward to begin the work week. The initial effect of this will be high clouds that will overspread Fredericksburg and vicinity late this afternoon, with precipitation breaking out after midnight.
Monday will then be cloudy, wet, and mild as the Gulf air bumps Fredericksburg area temperatures into the upper 50s during the afternoon and evening hours. The precipitation looks to be showery rather than a steady event but umbrellas and rain gear will be needed much of tomorrow. The rain will taper off Monday night while southerly winds gust up to 15-20 mph. Temperatures won’t drop off a lot so Tuesday morning will start out very mild in the low to mid-50s.
Tuesday will also be cloudy with Fredericksburg likely to see highs reaching the mid-60s(!) as that warm Gulf air continues to bulge northward ahead of the Arctic air. Rain amounts will be light during the morning but will pick up in intensity during the afternoon. The cold front at the leading edge of the Arctic air mass will push through the ‘Burg around the dinner hour Tuesday evening and temperatures will then begin dropping.
The graphic shows the potential for over an inch of rain to accumulate in Fredericksburg area rain gauges from this event. There are hints of a wintry mix before the precipitation ends early Wednesday morning but at the moment there is little chance of anything accumulating in and around the ‘Burg. We’ll take a closer look at Wednesday’s potentially messy morning commute in tomorrow’s Weather Blog entry.
