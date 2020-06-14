Today’s sunshine will become a scarce commodity as the week progresses.
The jet stream has pushed up over eastern Canada and (per the graphic) by Monday evening it will be near Hudson Bay. Down here in the U.S. yet another cutoff upper level low pressure system will be the chief factor in Fredericksburg’s weather this week. The good news is that this slow-moving persistent feature looks to track a bit further west and south than originally thought a couple of days ago.
Thus today – Sunday – will turn out mostly sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures reaching the 80 degree (F) mark. The light winds will swing around from the east later today and remain out of that general direction much of this week. That doesn’t bode well for those folks who prefer sunny skies since that easterly vector will bring cool moist air from off the Atlantic ocean into the Fredericksburg vicinity. Mostly cloudy skies will be the result beginning tomorrow.
The upper level low will slide southward along the western slopes of the Appalachian mountains Monday. That path will keep the Fredericksburg area dry tomorrow as the precipitation caused by the system will be concentrated over the mountains. Thus Monday will wind up mostly cloudy and cooler than the average mid-June daily reading with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.
By Tuesday the upper level low will be centered over South Carolina before slowly wobbling its way north and east by the end of the week. As a result of that deeper-than-expected southern dive most of this week’s rainfall will remain south of Fredericksburg. Local precipitation chances will be in place through Friday but total amounts will be much lighter than the multiple inches expected over the Carolina beaches (sorry vacationers!).
Happy Sunday!
