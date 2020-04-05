Mostly sunny skies will prevail on Sunday but a cold front lurks just across the mountains.
The end of this first weekend of April will be warmer with more sunshine than Saturday for Fredericksburg. Yesterday’s overcast skies along and east of I-95 represented the extreme western edge of a powerful storm system out over the Atlantic. The cloud shield actually split Spotsylvania in two with the western half of the county seeing sunshine most of the day while sites just a few miles to the east remained cloudy and cooler.
Today – Palm Sunday – that Atlantic storm has drifted further east and the “Omega Block” in the weather pattern is breaking down, allowing weather systems to resume their west-to-east progression. As such sunshine under a high pressure center will be abundant today and temperatures will warm into the low 70s (F) this afternoon. The fly in the ointment will be a cold front draped across the Ohio valley as I write this (see graphic).
That boundary will slowly pass through the Fredericksburg area just after dark this evening, bringing some clouds and a chance of showers tonight. There isn’t a lot of moisture for the front to utilize, meaning precipitation amounts will be barely measurable in Fredericksburg area rain gauges. The air mass behind the boundary isn’t really cold so temperatures Monday will rebound into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
By Tuesday that boundary will lift back northward as a warm front. Thus the mid-week period will bring much warmer conditions along with enough atmospheric instability to introduce thunderstorms into the forecast. Then by the end of the week Canadian air will drop south into the region and the middle part of April looks to be slightly cooler than average in and around Fredericksburg.
Hey, it’s springtime! Expect the changes...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.