Some sun today but more clouds roll into Fredericksburg for Tuesday.
Before diving into the forecast it’s worthy of mentioning that today – Monday, April 27th – is the ninth anniversary of what’s been termed by some as a generational severe weather outbreak. Over three hundred people died across six states from storms this day in 2011. The graphic shows the storm reports received by the National Weather Service office in Sterling Virginia that day and into the evening hours, with 19 tornadoes confirmed in Sterling’s area of responsibility.
Fortunately today’s weather is much less threatening even though gusty northwest winds will stir the dust and pollen around somewhat. The low pressure and associated cold front which crossed northern Virginia last night is now well off the coast. Meanwhile the western edge of the cloud shield around that low pressure will flirt with the Fredericksburg area this morning. Thus clouds and sunshine will duke it out for much of today with the latter winning the battle later this afternoon.
Temperatures today will be roughly ten degrees below late April norms for Fredericksburg and vicinity, topping out at or just above the 60 degree (F) mark. Lately most weather models have had a tough time with both temperature forecasts and cloud cover, and that will hold true overnight into Tuesday as well. Yesterday it appeared that Tuesday would feature sunshine and dry weather but now? A weak upper level disturbance passing by north of the area looks to push clouds overhead for most of the day along with a chance of showers.
Area thermometers will only reach the mid-60s Tuesday afternoon but there is hope for warmer weather as this week progresses. The 70s will return Wednesday and – if the models can be trusted – perhaps even the 80s will reappear over the weekend. Meanwhile keep those jackets handy!
