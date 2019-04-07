Sunday will continue warm but the sun will be obscured by clouds as the afternoon progresses.
Temperatures today – the first Sunday of April – will rise into the low 70s this afternoon, several degrees warmer than yesterday’s readings. A warm front will approach and pass through Fredericksburg this evening on its way northward. As the boundary nears the area this morning’s partly sunny skies will become grey and overcast once again.
Scattered showers will begin to dot the area during the wee hours of Monday morning but amounts will be light. Maximum temperatures tomorrow around the ‘Burg will be boosted into the low 80s(!) by gusty southwesterly winds despite only limited sunshine. Then, a cold front trailing behind today’s warm front will cross the mountains late tomorrow afternoon and help fire up some thunderstorms with heavier rain.
Given a forecast for vigorous upper atmosphere dynamics the Storm Prediction Center has placed Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather Monday per the graphic. Strong straight line winds, lightning, and perhaps some hail are the main parameters to be wary of. Any storms that do affect the local area aren’t likely to arrive until after sunset, helping to keep these storms from intensifying and thus minimizing - but not eliminating - the threat to the ‘Burg.
The sun will reappear in all its glory mid-morning on Tuesday and dry weather will dominate the mid-week period before another large scale storm system approaches on Friday. Temperatures look to be at or slightly above early April averages as springtime takes a firm grip on the Fredericksburg area.