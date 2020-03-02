Clouds arrive on Monday but showers will hold off until late afternoon in Fredericksburg.
This week’s weather pattern will resemble last week’s: mild and damp during the early part followed by a quick blast of cooler air near the weekend. While sunshine reigns supreme this (Monday) morning, more clouds will roll in after lunch. A low pressure center now gathering strength over the lower Mississippi valley will produce a few scattered showers in and around Fredericksburg late this afternoon but the rain will generally hold off until after dark. Temperatures will max out in the mid-60s today accompanied by gusty southwesterly winds.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected to dampen the region overnight. Tuesday will dawn with some early peeks of sunshine before more clouds and light showers arrive mid-morning. Rain totals tomorrow will again be light as area thermometers register daily highs in the mid-60s (albeit with less vigorous breezes than today). A cold front will then pass through Fredericksburg near midnight Tuesday, sweeping away the moisture and setting the stage for a sunnier Wednesday.
The transition month of March ushers in the season of potentially severe weather for Virginia. Although nothing severe is expected this week, the graphic illustrates the threats that folks should be aware of. We’ll be looking at some of these in more detail during the next couple of weeks ahead of the Virginia Tornado Drill scheduled for Tuesday March 17th.
Happy Monday!
