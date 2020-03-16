A warming trend commences today in Fredericksburg.
Unfortunately, the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. has been postponed indefinitely. That’s not good news with severe weather season rapidly approaching, although there is no such rough weather forecast for Fredericksburg anytime soon. When and if a tornado warning is issued for your immediate area, the graphic provides sheltering guidelines. More tips can be found on this National Weather Service page about severe thunderstorms, which are much more common than tornadoes in Fredericksburg.
Today – Monday – is beginning with a split sky “personality” around Fredericksburg, with areas north of the Rappahannock River having clear skies while those south of the river are seeing fog and low overcast conditions. The culprit is what could be described as a “dew point front” in which the surface air south of the ‘Burg is moister than that to the north.
When temperatures and dew points are at similar readings, fog and low clouds can form. Given the generally clear skies last night, air temperatures dropped quite a bit across Virginia. With moister air hanging south of Fredericksburg, fog formed there but not further north where the surface conditions were drier.
There will be at least some sunshine for most areas around Fredericksburg today but by the time the fog evaporates some high clouds will begin to invade from the west ahead of the next weather system. Temperatures look to warm into the mid-50s (F) this afternoon, a bit balmier than Sunday’s chilly upper 40s. Tonight into Tuesday morning, there will be a slight chance of showers with area thermometers dropping only to the mid-40s by dawn.
The overnight rain totals will barely be measurable in and around Fredericksburg with skies becoming partly sunny by late morning on Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s before a cold front crosses the I-95 corridor near 6 p.m. tomorrow. That boundary may foster a few more light sprinkles on its way through the region. There’s not any really cold air behind this front so Wednesday looks mild, dry, and sunny.
