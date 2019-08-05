Typical August weather will begin the work week in Fredericksburg.
Many people are familiar with this time of year being labeled the “Dog Days of summer”. This comes from ancient folklore which inferred that the peak of summertime heat came from the brightest star in the night sky – Sirius, aka the Dog Star - rising with the morning sun (see graphic). This occurs from early July through the second week in August and the extra heat of that period was purported to come from Sirius adding its rays to that of the summer sun.
Regardless of folklore this week will be very “Augustian” in that temperatures and humidity will both be at typical levels. Today (Monday) will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs at or near 90 degrees in the Fredericksburg vicinity. A dissipating stationary front bisects Virginia from southwest to northeast this morning. That feature, coupled with a weak upper air disturbance, is keeping clouds in the forecast today but rain will be hard to come by this afternoon. There may be a better chance of showers and storms this evening after sunset.
Tuesday looks brighter with mostly sunny skies after that front finally falls apart. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s with a few afternoon showers and storms scattered around the Fredericksburg area. With dew points hanging near the 70 degree level, outdoor stickiness will be much in evidence both Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday looks a bit wetter as yet another weakening front approaches Fredericksburg and vicinity, but no real change to local conditions looks likely until another – stronger – front pushes through on Friday. Until then...celebrate the “Dog Days”!