More heat, humidity, showers, and storms will plague Fredericksburg during the midweek period.
Temperatures in the 90s, humidity in the “uggghhh” range, daily rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms...sounds like an August rinse, repeat, and rinse again cycle for the Fredericksburg area. The overall culprit is the jet stream’s annual summer vacation up north. This time of year the stronger winds aloft that steer weather systems across North America are absent from our latitude. Meanwhile we’re left with a sluggish hot and humid air mass that just won’t get the hint and leave town.
Exhibit “A” of this is the numerical forecast model representation per the graphic for 2 p.m. this (Wednesday) afternoon. There isn’t a strong surface cold front to bulldoze the stickiness away so what’s left is a “lee trough” (blue dotted line in the left panel) which triggers afternoon and evening storms. The fuel for these slow-moving heavy rainers is shown on the right panel as a quantity known to meteorologists as precipitable water (PWAT). The darker purple and yellow shades indicate PWAT values near or above 2 inches, a very soggy level.
This one-two punch will create more storms late this afternoon in and around Fredericksburg after a daily high temperature in the low 90s. The Storm Prediction Center once again has the region under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather with the main threat being strong straight-line winds. The convection looks to affect the local area a bit later today with storms firing along the lee trough between 4 and 5 p.m. and then slowly moving east. The heavy rain under these storms could create local flooding given the amount of precipitation some areas have already seen this week.
Thursday’s forecast looks very similar with area thermometers again reaching the low to mid-90s and more afternoon showers and storms. The good news is that a true cold front perched over the upper Midwest this morning will be sliding south and east tomorrow. This boundary looks to pass through Fredericksburg sometime Friday, triggering more showers and storms but also dropping temperatures back into the low to mid-80s for the weekend.
Will this next cold front finally spell the end of the 90s for this summer? Stay tuned.