The summer-like heat is gone from Fredericksburg but the arid conditions remain.
There is likely little mourning occurring in and around Fredericksburg today – Friday – over the long-awaited departure of 90+ degree temperatures. The likelihood of that kind of heat returning this season are very low. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center graphic indicates a good chance of local temperatures remaining near October normals over the next 6-10 days.
However, despite the passage of a true autumn cold front during the wee hours this morning the afternoon high in the Fredericksburg vicinity will still reach the upper 70s, exceeding today’s “normal” high by several degrees. That’s due to the cooler air lagging behind the surface front by several hours which will allow the strong October sunshine to warm things above average. Even so, brisk northerly breezes gusting over 20 mph will feel much more like autumn than during recent days.
Saturday’s weather will fuel the pumpkin spice cravings as cool air settles across the area. Following morning lows in the upper 40s(!), Fredericksburg area thermometers will struggle into the upper 60s during the afternoon hours under partly sunny skies. There will be more clouds around tomorrow thanks to another cold air damming wedge setting up across the East Coast. Surface winds will swap around from the east during the afternoon, ushering in cool moist air off the Atlantic waters and fostering low clouds.
Sunday looks to be a bit warmer than Saturday, but cloudier. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s under overcast skies with southerly breezes gradually bringing in more low level moisture. That will set the stage for some much-needed rain Sunday night and Monday, but the precipitation totals won’t be very robust, barely making a dent in the worsening drought situation across Virginia. After Monday, Fredericksburg will have to wait another several days for a chance at some decent rainfall.
Meanwhile, embrace the arrival of autumn weather!
