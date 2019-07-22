A potentially bumpy start to the work week will lead to more pleasant conditions in Fredericksburg.
The massive heat wave that has plagued much of the eastern half of the nation for the past week is slowly easing its grip. The jet stream is temporarily vacating its summer home up in Canada in the form of an upper air trough dipping southward. At the surface, a cold front draped from Pennsylvania southwestward toward Missouri this (Monday) morning is being nudged toward Fredericksburg by this trough, wielding cooler and drier air behind it.
All that sounds great except for the fact that the transition from hot and steamy to cooler and drier conditions typically involves thunderstorms and heavy rain this time of year. Per the left graphic panel, Fredericksburg and vicinity is under a Slight Risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe storms this afternoon with strong winds and hail being the main threats. And with those storms squeezing out copious moisture from the soggy airmass currently enveloping the area that could mean flash flooding (right graphic panel).
Today’s relief from the heat will be small but noticeable, with Fredericksburg area thermometers rising “only” to the mid-90s ahead of the storminess. That contrasts with the triple digits many locales experienced over the weekend. Short range models indicate storms will pop east of the Blue Ridge by mid-afternoon and will begin to affect the western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties anytime after 4:00 pm.
Heavy downpours will continue into this evening as the front approaches, with local gauges registering a half-inch up to an inch of rain. Tuesday will dawn damp and cloudy with showers gradually tapering off as the day progresses. Another half-inch or so of rain could fall as temperatures top out in the blessedly cooler upper 70s(!) tomorrow afternoon. The cold front will actually cross through the area during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow but the boundary will take its sweet time clearing the region.
Behind the noisy dampness cooler and drier Canadian air will filter into Fredericksburg and vicinity via northerly winds. Wednesday looks to be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the mid-80s and much more reasonable humidity levels. Before then, keep an eye to the sky for strong to severe storms this afternoon and keep those weather warning sources (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) close at hand.