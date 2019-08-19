This looks to be the hottest stretch of summer 2019 for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Hot. Sticky. Stormy. All these descriptors fit the local weather conditions to begin this work week. The graphic shows this (Monday) morning’s surface map, with the added black dashed line showing a boundary bisecting Virginia. Basically a “dew point front” this boundary separates more humid air on the eastern side from somewhat less humid air to the west of it. Guess which side the Fredericksburg area lies in…
Local thermometers will soar into the upper 90s both today and Tuesday. The added misery of the humid air means the heat index will approach and perhaps exceed the National Weather Service threshold of 105 degrees both days. If that occurs a Heat Advisory will be issued for Fredericksburg and vicinity for the afternoon and evening hours. Even if such an advisory is not forthcoming folks should exercise common sense by drinking more water than usual, taking frequent breaks from working in the sunshine, and hopefully taking advantage of access to air conditioned spaces.
The “dew point front” will also aid in convection this afternoon. Although not expected to be widespread thunderstorms look to pop up along and east of the Blue Ridge mountains and slowly move toward the Fredericksburg area. These storms will be typical of recent events with lots of lightning, heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts. Although a couple of cells may reach severe criteria most won’t due to a lack of wind shear, a key ingredient for widespread severe weather.
That may change for Tuesday as the upper levels of the atmosphere become more favorable for strong thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – of severe weather tomorrow for areas along and north of I-64. That risk level could be increased in later updates. Even so folks should keep more than one weather warning source at their fingertips any time thunderstorms are in the forecast.
When will this heat wave break? Possibly by Friday behind a late week cold front. Keep in mind, however, that it IS still August so more heat could return next week. The good news is that conditions across the equatorial Atlantic still remain unfavorable for tropical development due to the continued interference from Saharan dust.
Let's hope the tropics stay that way for a while.