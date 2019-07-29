A hot and mostly dry beginning to the work week for Fredericksburg.
High pressure anchored over the Carolinas continues to provide calm dry weather for Fredericksburg. The strong late July sunshine coupled with light southerly winds will pump up both temperatures and humidity today (Monday) such that the heat index will become a thing again. With high temperatures in the mid-90s and dew points rising to near 70 degrees, the heat index will reach the triple digit range locally.
Tomorrow’s forecast looks almost identical with perhaps a few more clouds scattered across the sky. There will be some isolated showers west of the Blue Ridge mountains during the afternoon and a couple of these may pop up over the Fredericksburg area after sunset. Overall, Tuesday will be dry and hot, however, as the high pressure begins to slide off the East Coast.
On Wednesday, a “cold” front will cross West Virginia, close enough to Fredericksburg that it will trigger showers and thunderstorms given the available heat and moisture. Nothing severe is expected but the switch will flip from dry and hot to showery and a little cooler for the next several days. The upcoming first weekend of August could be a bit damp around the ‘Burg.
Speaking of precipitation it’s been a while since the Weather Blog has mentioned the Drought Monitor given the abundant rainfall over the past 18 months. However, dry conditions are beginning to show up (left graphic panel) across the Southeast. Of course, that may change given the National Hurricane Center graphic (right panel) which shows a small chance of tropical development over the eastern Caribbean that could drift over Florida during the next 5 days. Vacationers with a trip planned to the Sunshine State should keep an eye on this feature.
Meanwhile, those folks who need to be outdoors should be wary of the heat today and Tuesday.