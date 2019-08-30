A dry and generally sunny holiday weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
This – Friday – morning’s low temperatures around the region were a salute to lower dew points that finally arrived behind the midweek cold front. Lows of 57, 54, and 59 degrees were recorded this morning at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington respectively. Those dew points will remain near 60 degrees this afternoon while area thermometers creep up to the 90 degree mark under sunny skies. It’ll be hot but the humidity will be tolerable compared to recent sweaty conditions.
On Saturday, a weak cold front will drift south of the Fredericksburg vicinity during the morning hours. No precipitation is expected as this boundary will be fairly dry, but a few more clouds than today will dot the sky. Highs will top out in the mid-80s with light northerly winds after the front sags through the area, stalling out across the southern third of the Old Dominion.
That boundary will dissipate by Sunday as high pressure takes up residence over New England. The clockwise circulation around that feature will create another – but weak – cold air damming setup over the region. Fredericksburg will experience easterly winds and a low cloud deck with maybe a peek of sun now and then. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s with a bit more humidity as moist air from off the Atlantic is transported into the area. Don’t be surprised to see a sprinkle or two, but overall Sunday looks dry.
Monday – Labor Day – will be mostly sunny and hot again with highs in the upper 80s for Fredericksburg and vicinity. By that time, all eyes will be on Hurricane Dorian as it nears the U.S. mainland. At the moment, the forecast has it making landfall somewhere along the Florida peninsula as a major hurricane early next week. But after that, the forecast models are collectively scratching their numerical heads as to what will happen.
This dangerous storm could well stall out over Florida with flooding rains extending up the East Coast. The graphic shows the current Drought Monitor for the southeastern states (left panel) and the projected rainfall totals over the next 7 days (right panel). While rain is needed in the drier areas, the total amount of precipitation from Dorian could be disastrous for coastal regions.
Will this storm directly affect Fredericksburg? It doesn’t look like it at the moment, but it pays to stay abreast of the forecast given the uncertainties with the track. Stay tuned.
