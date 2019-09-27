The dry and warmer than average conditions will continue through the weekend in Fredericksburg.
Yes, it’s officially autumn now, but the weather seems to be stuck on “Augtember” despite a cold front that crossed through Fredericksburg on Thursday. Even though today’s – Friday’s – high temperature will top out in the low 80s (ten degrees below yesterday’s low 90s!) that’s still well above the average daily high for late September. The Shannon Airport rain gauge did manage to squeeze in 0.03 inches of rain during a brief shower yesterday, not enough to settle the dust.
Saturday and Sunday will feature more heat as Fredericksburg area thermometers soar back into the upper 80s for the last weekend of September. Dew points - and thus humidity - are also on the rise so summer-like stickiness will return for an encore. There could be a couple of showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder tomorrow afternoon, but overall the weekend weather will continue this arid stretch.
This week’s Drought Monitor has over 95% of Virginia under some category of drought condition. Locally, the effects of this can be seen in the low water levels of the Rappahannock River. The graphic shows only 1.7 feet of water at the river gauge near Motts Run reservoir. (The City Dock gauge is currently out of commission.) Compare that to a crest at over 17 feet in June 2018 at this same location during our overabundance of rain last year.
When will this hot and dry stretch end? Long range model forecasts are finally hinting at a change in the large scale pattern that looks to usher in cooler and wetter conditions at the end of next week. The tropics won’t bring rainfall anytime soon, however. The nearest system – Karen – to the U.S. is fading quickly as evidenced by a quote from this morning’s National Hurricane Center discussion: “Karen's status as a tropical cyclone is becoming increasingly dubious.”
“Dubious” is how a lot of folks are feeling about autumn weather right now. Hang in there...a change is in the wind.
