The transition from early spring to early summer-like weather is underway for Fredericksburg.
Our recent sustained bout with cool, wet, and windy weather is just about over. A pattern change is occurring across the country and Fredericksburg will see a drastic difference in the weather conditions over the next couple of days. This – Wednesday – morning’s lows of 36, 32, and 38 degrees (F) at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington (respectively) along with this spring’s final Frost Advisory will fade into memory very soon.
Sunshine will be in abundance today along with light breezes which will become southwesterly this afternoon as a high pressure center slides off the East Coast. Local temperatures will climb to the 70 degree mark, much closer to mid-May averages. A few high clouds will slide overhead near sunset as a warm front associated with a storm system over the Great Plains begins to take shape southwest of Fredericksburg.
That boundary will continue to form overnight and will push through the Fredericksburg area tomorrow. Thursday will begin mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of morning showers before the sun breaks through during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb from the upper 40s at dawn tomorrow into the mid-70s by late afternoon after the front moves north of the area.
Despite Thursday’s potential light showers and perhaps some thunderstorms(!) over the upcoming weekend, the graphic shows Fredericksburg – the black star - remaining fairly dry through next Wednesday morning. The sogginess stretching from Texas through the Ohio valley into New England represents the expected track of low pressure centers being steered by high pressure (blue “H”) across the Southeast. The ‘Burg and vicinity will actually have a chance to dry out over the next seven days after a very wet spring to date.
Meanwhile, the very wet conditions over the Bahamas will be courtesy of what may become the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It’s a bit early given that the season doesn’t officially begin until June 1st but the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on that possible development.
